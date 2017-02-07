Jim Hanson, Mark Hantla inducted into SM North Hall of Fame

Shawnee Mission Post - Neighborhood news and events for northeast Johnson County

SM North hall of fame inductee Mark Hantla, left, is presented his plaque by athletic director Ken Glaser.

On Friday, two more joined the Shawnee Mission North hall of fame as baseball coach Jim Hanson and football player Mark Hantla were inducted.

Hanson coached the Indians from 1975-2001. He led SM North to a state title in 1982, two second-place finishes and a fourth place finish in five trips to state. Hanson’s team in 1997 received national acclaim for playing in a 21-inning game, which was tied for the fourth-longest high school game on record. The Indians used six pitchers, who struck out 16 and walked 14 on 596 pitches in 136 at-bats. Hanson also served as an assistant football coach from 1972-1975.

Hantla was an all-league, all-city and all-state fullback for the 1965 state champion football team. Hantla rushed for 747 yards on 146 carries his senior year with 10 touchdowns. He also won the discus and the medley relay at the track and field state championships in 1966.

The SM North hall of fame, which began in 2008, now has 35 inductees.

Jim Hanson's family is escorted on Friday night. They accepted his award on his behalf.

