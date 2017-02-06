Shawnee Mission Post - Neighborhood news and events for northeast Johnson County

Spotted in Roeland Park: A ruby-crowned kinglet

Posted by Jay Senter  · February 6, 2017 1:51 pm · Comments

And to think that until today I didn’t even know that the ruby-crowned kinglet existed, let alone that you could spy one right here in northeast Johnson County…

Photographer David Mootz of Roeland Park has scored yet again, this time passing along the following shot of the brightly coifed bird in his backyard:

unnamed

You can see more of David’s shots on his website here or on his Flickr feed.

And, as always, if you’ve spied any interesting wildlife that you’d like to share with our readers, email us here.

