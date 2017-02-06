Spotted in Roeland Park: A ruby-crowned kinglet

And to think that until today I didn’t even know that the ruby-crowned kinglet existed, let alone that you could spy one right here in northeast Johnson County…

Photographer David Mootz of Roeland Park has scored yet again, this time passing along the following shot of the brightly coifed bird in his backyard:

You can see more of David’s shots on his website here or on his Flickr feed.

And, as always, if you’ve spied any interesting wildlife that you’d like to share with our readers, email us here.