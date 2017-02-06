Prairie Village comedian to make first appearance in court today on Overland Park murder charge

A Prairie Village man who turned himself into authorities Friday for the murder of a 28-year-old in Overland Park on Thursday will make his first appearance in Johnson County District Court today facing charges of first degree murder.

Michael Collins Smith, 47, is accused of killing Anthony L. Shuster last week in an incident in the 7500 block of W. 106th Street that left a second victim suffering non-life threatening injuries. Smith also faces charges of attempted first degree murder and aggravated endangering of a child.

Smith has been working as a stand up comedian for the past several years, playing shows at local clubs like Stanford’s and touring nationally. In 2015, he participated in a discussion on KCUR’s Central Standard with other KC-based comedians about the local comedy scene.

Smith’s website notes that he grew up in Kansas City involved in street crime, including dealing drugs and robbing drug dealers. Kansas Department of Corrections records show he served a decade in prison for two convictions, one on charges of aggravated robbery and one on charges of aggravated robbery and unlawful possession of firearms. He was released on parole in Wyandotte County in August 2000.

Smith was open about his previous criminal history, discussing it on local television shows and other interviews.

Shuster’s death marked the first murder of the year in Overland Park. He is scheduled to make his first court appearance at 1:30 p.m. today at the Johnson County Court House in division M4.