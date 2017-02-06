Shawnee Mission Post - Neighborhood news and events for northeast Johnson County

Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Posted by Mike Lavieri  · February 6, 2017 7:00 am · Comments
Via @smeboysswimming/Twitter

Via @smeboysswimming/Twitter

SM East swim and dive wins 14th straight league title. Death, taxes and the Lancers swim and dive team winning the Sunflower League. As they cruised to the title by nearly 80 points, the 400-yard freestyle relay set a new league record. The state meet in Topeka begins in 10 days with the diving preliminaries on Feb. 16. Swimming prelims get underway on Feb. 17.

SM North alumnus Micki Krzesinski sets another Fort Hays State running record. Krzesinski ran a 10:04.01 in the indoor 3,000 meters at the Nebraska-Kearney Invite, which broke her own record and is good for her fifth record at Fort Hays State University. She also owns records in the indoor and outdoor 5,000 meters.

FROM OUR SPONSORS:
Comment
Categories : NEJC morning roundup

Comments

Comments

Related

Story's Heart Month dish.

Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Barbara Evans Nichols, 2016 Barn Players Volunteer of the Year. Photo credit: Vida Bikales

Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Photo via Zach Flanders on Twitter.

Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Local Business Updates

Local Businesses & Organizations

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Archives

Commenting PolicyPrivacy Policy

© 2016 Post Publishing, Inc.

Want to share news with us? Call 913-626-6273 or email stories@pvpost.com.

All rights reserved. No photos published on this site may be used without the explicit written permission of Post Publishing, Inc.