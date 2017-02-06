Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

SM East swim and dive wins 14th straight league title. Death, taxes and the Lancers swim and dive team winning the Sunflower League. As they cruised to the title by nearly 80 points, the 400-yard freestyle relay set a new league record. The state meet in Topeka begins in 10 days with the diving preliminaries on Feb. 16. Swimming prelims get underway on Feb. 17.

SM North alumnus Micki Krzesinski sets another Fort Hays State running record. Krzesinski ran a 10:04.01 in the indoor 3,000 meters at the Nebraska-Kearney Invite, which broke her own record and is good for her fifth record at Fort Hays State University. She also owns records in the indoor and outdoor 5,000 meters.