Senior Spotlight: There’s more to Bishop Miege’s Hunter Bentley than just basketball

Bishop Miege senior Hunter Bentley

Picture it: You’re driving down the street and you pull up to a stop light and look over and see Bishop Miege senior Hunter Bentley in the car next to you. There’s a good chance she’s singing at the top of her lungs.

Bio Blast

Hunter Bentley
School: Bishop Miege
Sport: Basketball
College: Undecided
Accomplishments: 3x State champion, 3x First Team All-EKL, First Team All-State (2015), Second Team All-State (2016)

Bentley, who has won three-state basketball titles at Miege, is a big fan of musicals. She’s always enjoyed singing and decided to join choir for her junior year.

“I always wanted to do it and I thought it was my last chance to actually get into something and be a part of it for my last two years,” Bentley said. “I thought I might as well do it; I have nothing to lose.”

Her mom knows how much Bentley likes to sing and pushed her to join. Bentley’s mom plays piano and was in choir while in high school and enjoyed her experience. Bentley liked it so much that she continued it for her senior year.

However, she doesn’t want the spotlight of being a soloist, even though she plays in front of a thousand people a night on the basketball court.

She said it’s because she’s played basketball her entire life and recently started choir.

But Bentley will continue her basketball career after Miege. She currently has interest from Hillsdale College (Mich.), Missouri Southern, William Jewell, Washburn, Washington University (Mo.), and a few junior colleges.

She’s thinking about majoring in political science.

“Maybe be a campaign manager,” Bentley said. “I’ve always been interested in history and politics. With the election this year, it just sparked a little bit more.”

Categories : Bishop Miege, Girls basketball, Schools, Sports

