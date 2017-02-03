Shawnee Mission Post - Neighborhood news and events for northeast Johnson County

Pulse of Northeast Johnson County: How do you hope Kansas Supreme Court rules in school funding ‘adequacy’ case?

Posted by Jay Senter  · February 3, 2017 2:00 pm · Comments

More than four months after justices heard oral arguments in the case, it appears another Friday will pass without the Kansas Supreme Court issuing a ruling on the adequacy of school funding in the state.

A decision in favor of the plaintiff districts of Wichita, Dodge City, Kansas City, Kan., and Hutchinson in the case known as “Gannon” would likely require the state to invest between $500 and $800 million more into K-12 public schools, a significant hike to the current spending level of approximately $4 billion.

Public education advocates have long argued that the legislature has improperly handled K-12 school finances, never fully funding its formula and preventing the funds needed to provide a “suitable” education as mandated by the Kansas State Constitution from reaching the classroom. But many Kansas lawmakers and fiscal conservatives counter that with public education already the largest line item in the state’s budget, a mandate to bump spending by hundreds of millions was untenable, particularly given the state’s massive budget problems in the wake of the 2012 tax cuts.

While it’s impossible to say when the court will issue its ruling, many legal experts and lawmakers expect it sometime in the coming weeks or months. How do you hope the court rules? Why?

