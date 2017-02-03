Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

NEJC restaurants offering heart-healthy dishes in February as part of Shawnee Mission Health’s Heart Month Restaurant Partnership. Diners at Story and Tavern in the Village and Tavern at Mission Farms will have a special menu option this month as part of an annual push sponsored by Shawnee Mission Health. The health system’s Heart Month Restaurant Partnership works with restaurants throughout the metro to promote healthy eating while raising funds to benefit Shawnee Mission’s Heart and Vascular Center. Restaurant goers who order the Mahi Mahi with Brussels sprouts, cauliflower and fingerling potatoes at Story or the Blackened Salmon with mushroom & spinach quinoa and red pepper pesto from either of the Tavern locations will have 10 percent of the proceeds from the dish donated to the Heart and Vascular Center. You can find more information here.

Overland Park police investigating death in apartments near 106th and Metcalf. Overland Park police say they found a man dead inside an apartment Thursday afternoon after responding to a report of an armed disturbance. Police say there was a second victim found inside the apartment as well, but that person was not suffering from life-threatening injuries. Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call 913-895-6300.

Roeland Park police handing out “Go Red for Women” pins. Roeland Park police will be handing out pins starting today to raise awareness of heart disease and women. The “Go Red for Women” pins are meant to help promote the fact that heart disease is the top killer of women.