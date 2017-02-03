Mission advances developer’s proposal for new 141-unit retirement community on former JCPenney call center site; public hearing set for March

By Jerry LaMartina

Mission is moving ahead on an Omaha developer’s proposal to build a 141-unit retirement community at 5665 Foxridge Drive on the grounds of a former JCPenney call center at an estimated cost of $30 million to $35 million.

The City Council on Wednesday night unanimously approved holding a March 15 public hearing on the project at a special meeting immediately after the project was discussed at the regular Finance and Administration Committee meeting.

The project, proposed by Dial Retirement Communities, was unveiled at the Community Development Committee meeting on Dec. 14. Dial proposes razing the 40,000-square-foot one-story former call center building and constructing the senior facility on the 5-acre lot. It would have 66 independent-living apartments, 57 assisted-living units and 18 memory-care units in one-, three- and four-story sections.

Curt Petersen, a lawyer with Polsinelli representing Dial, said Wednesday that the developer seeks tax-increment financing worth about $2.8 million, plus interest, and industrial revenue bonds, which exempt developers from sales tax on construction materials.

City Administrator Laura Smith said Dial had submitted a signed copy of a pre-development agreement with the city, a TIF application and a $10,000 deposit. The agreement designates Dial as the developer of record for 120 days but doesn’t commit the city to the project.

If the council approves the creation of the redevelopment district, the county and school district would then have an opportunity to express any objections to the project, Smith said. If the council approves financing for the project, Dial would then apply for a loan from the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

If Dial receives all city approvals, it would break ground in the summer of 2018 and complete the project in spring or summer of 2020, Petersen said.

Average rents would be $2,800 to $3,000 a month for independent living, $4,000 a month for assisted living and $5,000 a month for memory care. No buy-in fee would be required. Rent would include two meals a day.

On its website, Dial describes the three types of units in its facilities:

Independent-living apartments “offer restaurant-style dining, a full calendar of programs and events and transportation,” and “residents experience an exciting, independent, active lifestyle without the concerns of housekeeping, home maintenance and security issues.”

Assisted living offers a “secure, supportive and pleasant” environment. “Our residents enjoy the privacy of their own apartment and the support of our caring staff. A wide variety of services and amenities await.”

Memory-care units are “designed for those with memory impairments. We help them stay active and engaged, supported by specialized programs and our caring staff. We designed our community to help our residents enjoy success safely and securely.”

Dial has a 136-unit retirement community called Silvercrest at Deer Creek at 13060 Metcalf in Overland Park, and is underway on building another one at College Boulevard and Pflumm Road in Lenexa, which it expects to open in June.

The company has also has retirement communities in Nebraska, Iowa and Illinois. The Mission facility would be its 14th.

Pat Day, a developer with Dial, said at the Dec. 14 Community Development Committee meeting that the company would like to eventually have four to six retirement communities in the Kansas City area.