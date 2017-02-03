John G. Perryman, 78

John G. Perryman of Merriam, KS, Master Photographer, passed from this life on February 1, 2017.

John was born on September 19th, 1938, in Calico Rock, AR to Kennard and Mabel (McClellan) Perryman. He grew up in Pratt, KS, graduating from Pratt High School in 1956. He attended Pratt Junior College and Wichita University before proudly serving in the U.S. Army as a photographer for the Stars and Stripes in Germany. After his military service, he graduated from Brooks Institute of Photography in Santa Barbara, CA, with a Bachelor of Professional Arts. John worked for the RCA Missile Test Project and NASA at Cape Canaveral, FL. as a photographer with NASA’s Gemini Program. In 1969 John began a 30 year career with Hallmark Cards Inc., retiring in 1999 as a staff photographer. In 1975, John received the degree of Master of Photography from The Professional Photographers of America, Inc. (PPofA). John was an Honorary Life Member in the Kansas PPofA and the American Society of Photographers. He served as past President (1984) of the Greater Kansas City PPofA, and the National American Society of Photographers (1987-1988). John was a leader in the Hallmark Explorer Photography Post for 25 years. He received the Boy Scouts of America Award of Merit and the Silver Beaver Award, the highest award given by the Heart of America Council. John was a judge and participant in numerous local, state and national photographic competitions.

John is survived by his wife Betty Jane Willits, and three step-children, Andrea (Thomas) Barlow Pawlowski of Lansing, KS, Charles Barlow of Merriam, KS, and Shawn Barlow of Bonner Springs, KS, four grandchildren, Clifford Nelson of Costa Mesa, CA, Christopher Nelson of Overland Park, KS, Katie (Michael) Payne of Ozark, MO, and Cassandra Pawlowski of Lansing, KS.

John and Betty enjoyed traveling, visiting and photographing Machu Picchu, Easter Island, Pitcairn Island, Falkland Islands, Alaska, Pompeii, the Greek Islands, Mexico, Central and South America.

There will be a gathering of friends at the Sylvester Powell Community Center, 6200 Martway St., Mission, KS, on February 10th, from 1:00 to 3:00 pm. Private burial at Leavenworth National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations in his name be made to Garden Terrace (TLC 6), 7541 Switzer Road, Overland Park, KS 66214. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.CremationCenterKC.com

Arrangements: Cremation Center of Kansas City; 913-384-5566