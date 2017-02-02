Shawnee Mission South has 9 ink on National Signing Day

On Wednesday in a ceremony in the library, nine Raiders were celebrated for signing a National Letter of Intent.

The student athletes are:

Rosie Briggs – Volleyball – Graceland

Morgan Cossairt – Soccer – Allen County Community College

Sunny Huebner – Soccer – South Dakota

Emma Jarrell – Soccer – University of Central Missouri

Rakeya Martin – Track/Field – Aurora College

Isaias Olsen – Wrestling – Bethany College

Sam Schneck – Soccer – William Jewell

Patrick Wilkinson – Soccer – St. Louis University

Ciaron Willis – Football – MidAmerica Nazarene University