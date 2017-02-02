Shawnee Mission Post - Neighborhood news and events for northeast Johnson County

Shawnee Mission South has 9 ink on National Signing Day

Posted by Mike Lavieri  · February 2, 2017 2:00 pm · Comments
Photo via @SMSouthTDain/Twitter

Photo via @SMSouthTDain/Twitter

On Wednesday in a ceremony in the library, nine Raiders were celebrated for signing a National Letter of Intent.

The student athletes are:

Rosie Briggs – Volleyball – Graceland
Morgan Cossairt – Soccer – Allen County Community College
Sunny Huebner – Soccer – South Dakota
Emma Jarrell – Soccer – University of Central Missouri
Rakeya Martin – Track/Field – Aurora College
Isaias Olsen – Wrestling – Bethany College
Sam Schneck – Soccer – William Jewell
Patrick Wilkinson – Soccer – St. Louis University
Ciaron Willis – Football – MidAmerica Nazarene University

FROM OUR SPONSORS:
Comment
Categories : Football, Soccer, Sports, Volleyball, Wrestling

Comments

Comments

Related

SMN_Pressler

On National Signing Day, 2 Indians formally sign their National Letter of Intent

Shawnee Mission East's spring 2017 Signing Day class.

On National Signing Day, 9 Lancers formally commit to college-level athletics

Miege

5 Miege football players commit on National Signing Day

Local Business Updates

Local Businesses & Organizations

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Archives

Commenting PolicyPrivacy Policy

© 2016 Post Publishing, Inc.

Want to share news with us? Call 913-626-6273 or email stories@pvpost.com.

All rights reserved. No photos published on this site may be used without the explicit written permission of Post Publishing, Inc.