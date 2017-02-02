Shawnee Mission Post - Neighborhood news and events for northeast Johnson County

On National Signing Day, 9 Lancers formally commit to college-level athletics

Posted by Jay Senter  · February 2, 2017 11:00 am · Comments
Shawnee Mission East's spring 2017 Signing Day class.

Before a room packed with family, friends and classmates, nine Shawnee Mission East seniors make their commitment to participate in college athletics next year official. The following students participated in Wednesday’s spring Signing Day ceremony in the SM East cafeteria:

Ball, the son of Kerby and Julie Ball, will be attending Baker University to play football. Ball was named first team All Sunflower league this past season as well as All State honorable mention. In addition to playing football, he’s a member of the swim and track teams and is an Eagle Scout.

Bihuniak, the son of Chris and Meredith Bihuniak, is headed to the University of Nebraska – Omaha, where he will play soccer. Bihuniak was named first team All State, and was the Sunflower League’s midfielder of the year.

Clough, the daughter of Lisa and John Clough, will be attending Creighton University to play soccer. She was a four-year varsity letter winner in soccer and basketball, and was named first team All Sunflower and second team All State.

Cooper, the daughter of Tracy and Chip Cooper, will be attending Midland University in Fremont, Neb., to play tennis. She placed in the top five in state doubles competition her junior and senior years.

Freirich, whose parents are Rob and Caryn Mandel, will be playing tennis at the University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee. She had top six finishes in state singles competition her sophomore, junior and senior seasons.

Fritz, the son of Kent and Jo Ellen Fritz, is headed to Dodge City Community College to play baseball. He was named All Sunflower last year as part of the 2016 state championship team.

Randa, the son of Joe and Bethany Randa, will attend Northwest Florida State College to play baseball. He was named first team All Sunflower and first team All State.

Skolnick, the daughter of Lisa and David Skolnick, will attend The College of Wooster to play lacrosse. She was a four-year varsity player on the lacrosse team and was named honorable mention on the 2016 All Metro team. She’s also a member of the Israel Women’s National Youth Lacrosse team.

Thompson, the son of Brent and Pam Thompson, will be attending Colgate University to play football. Thompson was first team All State, Sunflower League player of the year and a member of USA Today’s All State Kansas team.

