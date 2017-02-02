On National Signing Day, 9 Lancers formally commit to college-level athletics

Before a room packed with family, friends and classmates, nine Shawnee Mission East seniors make their commitment to participate in college athletics next year official. The following students participated in Wednesday’s spring Signing Day ceremony in the SM East cafeteria:

Calvin Ball

Ball, the son of Kerby and Julie Ball, will be attending Baker University to play football. Ball was named first team All Sunflower league this past season as well as All State honorable mention. In addition to playing football, he’s a member of the swim and track teams and is an Eagle Scout.

Oliver Bihuniak

Bihuniak, the son of Chris and Meredith Bihuniak, is headed to the University of Nebraska – Omaha, where he will play soccer. Bihuniak was named first team All State, and was the Sunflower League’s midfielder of the year.

Josie Clough

Clough, the daughter of Lisa and John Clough, will be attending Creighton University to play soccer. She was a four-year varsity letter winner in soccer and basketball, and was named first team All Sunflower and second team All State.

Gretchen Cooper

Cooper, the daughter of Tracy and Chip Cooper, will be attending Midland University in Fremont, Neb., to play tennis. She placed in the top five in state doubles competition her junior and senior years.

Joie Beth Freirich

Freirich, whose parents are Rob and Caryn Mandel, will be playing tennis at the University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee. She had top six finishes in state singles competition her sophomore, junior and senior seasons.

Cameron Fritz

Fritz, the son of Kent and Jo Ellen Fritz, is headed to Dodge City Community College to play baseball. He was named All Sunflower last year as part of the 2016 state championship team.

Jake Randa

Randa, the son of Joe and Bethany Randa, will attend Northwest Florida State College to play baseball. He was named first team All Sunflower and first team All State.

Sabina Skolnick

Skolnick, the daughter of Lisa and David Skolnick, will attend The College of Wooster to play lacrosse. She was a four-year varsity player on the lacrosse team and was named honorable mention on the 2016 All Metro team. She’s also a member of the Israel Women’s National Youth Lacrosse team.

Trevor Thompson

Thompson, the son of Brent and Pam Thompson, will be attending Colgate University to play football. Thompson was first team All State, Sunflower League player of the year and a member of USA Today’s All State Kansas team.