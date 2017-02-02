Shawnee Mission Post - Neighborhood news and events for northeast Johnson County

Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Posted by Jay Senter  · February 2, 2017 7:20 am · Comments
Barbara Evans Nichols, 2016 Barn Players Volunteer of the Year. Photo credit: Vida Bikales

Barbara Evans Nichols, 2016 Barn Players Volunteer of the Year. Photo credit: Vida Bikales

Barn Players name Barb Nichols Volunteer of the Year. Mission’s Barn Players held their annual “Barney Awards” over the weekend, and named Barbara Evans Nichols the 2016 Volunteer of the Year. Nichols spearheaded the troupe’s theatre trivia fundraiser event last year. She also acted in August: Osage County and directed The Secret Garden and Urinetown. The Barneys also included a dozen awards for acting and production.

Fairway student tapped to travel to DC for journalism conference. St. Teresa’s Academy student and Fairway resident Margaux Renee learned earlier this year that she will be among a select group of high schoolers from across the country who get to travel to Washington, D.C., this summer for the 2017 Washington Journalism and Media Conference at George Mason University. Renee will be the National Youth Correspondent representing the area at the conference, and will have the chance to hear from prominent journalists and media executives at the event.

