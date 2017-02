The Bishop Miege auditorium was filled with family, friends and media as five Stags, who were members of three straight Class 4A-I titles, were celebrated as they continue their football careers at the next level.

The players are:

Colin Grunhard, who will play at Notre Dame

Jafar Armstrong, who will play at Notre Dame

Landy Weber, who will play at Kansas State

Djimon Colbert, who will play at Iowa

Antonio Franco, who will play at St. Mary’s