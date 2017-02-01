Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Indivisible organizers attract large crowd to north Overland Park Winstead’s. A meeting of the new group Indivisible KS-3, which sprung up in recent weeks to oppose the agenda of President Donald Trump, drew a crowd of approximately 150 to an organizing meeting at the north Overland Park Winstead’s on Tuesday.

Campus carry repeal bill fails to advance out of committee. The campus carry repeal bill promoted by a group of northeast Johnson County legislators couldn’t collect enough votes in the Senate Federal and State Affairs Committee to the full senate for consideration. [Kansas campus-carry repeal bill stuck in committee — Associated Press]

Rosehill Elementary gets grant from NFL sponsored group for new play equipment, cafeteria signage. Rosehill Elementary will receive $3,500 from the Fuel Up to Play 60 program, which is sponsored by the National Dairy Council, the Midwest Dairy Council, and the NFL in collaboration with the United States Department of Agriculture. The money will be used to fund recess equipment and signs in the cafeteria encouraging students to make healthy food choices.