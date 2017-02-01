After delay due to mechanical problems, Roeland Park Aquatic Center reopens with reduced hours

The Roeland Park Aquatic Center is open again to the public — but with shortened hours as staff continues to address maintenance issues.

The pool was unexpectedly closed to the public in late December after the heater that keeps the domed-facility warm in the winter months broke. Center officials announced this morning that the facility was back in operating condition, but that they would be operating under reduced hours until further notice. A representative of Johnson County Park & Recreation District said today it was possible the reduced hours may stay in effect through Memorial Day, when the summer season begins. The current aquatic center schedule is as follows:

Lap Swim

Monday-Thursday: 6 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 7 p.m.-9 p.m.

Friday: 6 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Saturday: Noon-4 p.m.

Sunday: Noon-1:30 pm

Open Swim

Monday-Thursday: Noon-1:30 p.m.

Friday: Noon-1:30 p.m.

Saturday: Noon-4 p.m.