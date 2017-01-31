Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Demolition of Roeland Park caves site progresses. Area residents familiar with the former site of the Roeland Park pool on 48th Street may be taken by how different it looks in recent days. Demolition crews have been hard at work readying the site for future development. The caves have been virtually eliminated to make way for projects that could include a hotel and an adventure sports course.

Shawnee Mission East baseball again ranked among top 20 in country in pre-season poll. Coming off their first state title since 1995, the SM East boys baseball team is once again being projected to do some big things ahead of the coming season. For the second year in a row, Collegiate Baseball, a newspaper covering the amateur game, has ranked the Lancers among the top 20 teams in the country. SM East comes in at 17th overall before the start of the 2017 season. Last year the Lancers came in at number 15.

Superchat with Hinson scheduled for Tuesday morning at Hocker Grove. Shawnee Mission Superintendent Jim Hinson will be at Hocker Grove for the latest installment of his “Superchat” presentations and question and answer sessions for parents. The event will start at 9:30 a.m.