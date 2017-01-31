Blue-bloods have their eye on Bishop Miege big man Robinson-Earl

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl is still a few years away from making a college selection, but when he does he won’t have a shortage of suitors.

The 6-foot-8 Bishop Miege sophomore is ranked No. 18 in the Class of 2019 by Rivals.com, and has interest from some of the top programs in the country including an offer from the University of Kansas.

Robinson-Earl is the son of former KU player Lester Earl, who played for Roy Williams from 1997-2000. Williams, who now coaches North Carolina went and watched Robinson-Earl play two weeks ago when the Stags were in Coffeyville for a tournament.

“It was dope, it was really fun, it was really good seeing him,” Robinson-Earl said of Williams.

Robinson-Earl thinks the first time he met Williams was sometime last year and isn’t sure if the two met when he was younger. This past summer is also when the hype surrounding Robinson-Earl took off.

While Williams hasn’t offered yet, Robinson-Earl does have offers from Creighton, Iowa, Kansas State, Oklahoma, Wake Forest and Washington to go along with the Jayhawks. He has also been contacted by Kentucky.

He hasn’t put much thought into it yet, but said it’s awesome knowing schools covet his talents. He doesn’t have a top five or anything like that.

“My mom doesn’t have to pay for a college tuition, which is exciting for her,” Robinson-Earl said.

The brawny, athletic forward is averaging 13.7 points and 9.2 rebounds per game for Bishop Miege, who are currently 11-1 ahead of tonight’s game against Blue Valley North. His goal is to continue working hard and go to college. His dream is to play in the NBA.

One way Robinson-Earl might make it to the NBA is by Wake Forest, head coached by Danny Manning, who led Kansas to the 1988 NCAA championship before a 15-year career in the league.

He said he’s currently closest with the coaches at Wake Forest and Iowa. The ties to Kansas and Manning’s ability to churn big men to the NBA is appealing to Robinson-Earl.

As for Kansas, he loves how close it is to home and the amount of people he knows within the program.

So what is Robinson-Earl looking for in a prospective school?

“A family — they take you in, you’re one of them,” Robinson-Earl said. “It’s not an individual thing, you have to figure things out, but how the coaches and the teammates and everyone is one big family and you’re all as one.”