Shawnee Mission Post - Neighborhood news and events for northeast Johnson County

De-committing from Missouri and committing to Notre Dame was “hardest decision” Jafar Armstrong has made

Posted by Mike Lavieri  · January 30, 2017 9:00 am · Comments
Bishop Miege senior Jafar Armstrong poses with the Otis Taylor Award.

Bishop Miege senior Jafar Armstrong is the newest Notre Dame commit.

For 19 days Jafar Armstrong had to keep a secret that would change the next four years of his life.

Armstrong grew up a Missouri Tiger fan and was committed for the past seven months to play football in Columbia, Mo., next season, but what happened on Jan. 10, planted a seed in the back of Armstrong’s mind that he would no longer attend Missouri next fall.

FROM OUR SPONSORS:

He just needed to keep quiet for 19 days after he received his offer from Notre Dame.

“It was by far the hardest decision of my life,” Armstrong said. “I’m 18 years old and I have to make a decision on where I’m attending college for the next four years. I was back and fourth on a lot of schools.”

On Sunday after his official visit to South Bend, Ind., he decided to reopen his recruitment. Hours after the Bishop Miege senior de-committed from Missouri, he announced, via Twitter, he will attend Notre Dame.

“The weekend was the deciding factor,” Armstrong said. “I’ve always heard how wonderful Notre Dame is, going on campus, the prestige, the tradition and history it has. I had never seen it for myself. I had been committed for Mizzou for the past seven months, that’s where I thought I was going to land, but Notre Dame came calling earlier this month and I had to come visit.

“It was the total package from the athletics to the academics. The academics speak for itself. The connections and the networking Notre Dame has was an opportunity I couldn’t let go and I took advantage of the opportunity.”

The NFL would be a dream for Armstrong and thinks Notre Dame gives him a better chance at getting there, but even if he did he understands his career would be short compared to a career in another field and thinks Notre Dame will set him up best for life outside of football. He’s planning on majoring in business management or marketing.

Another reason for choosing Notre Dame was he’s lived in Missouri his entire life.

“I love Missouri and I’m always going to rep Missouri and continue to be a Missouri boy,” Armstrong said. “But I’m not trying to live here my whole life. I’m trying to go out and see the parts of the world. I feel like if I went to Mizzou I’d probably be in Missouri my entire life.

“If you get a degree from Notre Dame, you can get a job anywhere in the world because of the standard the Notre Dame degree carries. I lived a great life in Missouri, but I want to start over and start a new life.”

He is considered a three-star recruit by Rivals.com and is the No. 3 overall prospect in the state. The decision comes ahead of Wednesday’s National Signing Day. In his time at Miege, the wide receiver caught 172 passes for 3,744 yards. His 45 career receiving touchdowns are a state record. He was the recipient of the Otis Taylor Award, which is given to the best wide receiver in the Kansas City metro.

Along with Notre Dame and Missouri, Armstrong had offers from Baylor, Iowa, Illinois, Kansas and Minnesota among others.

Earlier in the week teammate Colin Grunhard pledged his verbal commitment to Notre Dame as a walk-on. Carter Putz will join the two in 2018 as he’s committed to play baseball.

“When you go to college you’re not going to see many of the same faces you saw in high school,” Armstrong said. “It’s great to have people you spend a lot of time with on the field and see them grow up and start their life as a young man. You just reminisce the times of high school when it was 7 o’clock in the morning during a summer workout and you’re dead tired and see how far we’ve come along. I love those guys, they’re one my best friends in the world and I’m glad we get to all see our success at Notre Dame.”

FROM OUR SPONSORS:
Comment
Categories : Bishop Miege, Football, Schools, Sports

Comments

Comments

Related

Shawnee Mission East and Shawnee Mission South have teamed up to give basic necessities to Giving The Basics during a four-week competition. (Photo via Giving The Basics/Facebook)

Shawnee Mission East and SM South trying to mend rivalry with community service competition

The stands will be completely full when Shawnee Mission East visits Rockhurst tonight. (via @SMEOffice/Twitter)

State Line Separation: Shawnee Mission East and Rockhurst viewing tonight’s matchup as just another one on their schedules

SM West senior Mike Hood

Senior Spotlight: Shawnee Mission West’s Mike Hood likens basketball to riding a bike

Local Business Updates

Local Businesses & Organizations

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Archives

Commenting PolicyPrivacy Policy

© 2016 Post Publishing, Inc.

Want to share news with us? Call 913-626-6273 or email [email protected].

All rights reserved. No photos published on this site may be used without the explicit written permission of Post Publishing, Inc.

×

It’s not too late. Johnson County Community College is offering short-term classes. Enroll today!