Pulse of Northeast Johnson County: Would you prefer that Shawnee Mission schools start before or after Labor Day?

Posted by Jay Senter  · January 27, 2017 2:00 pm · Comments
The first day of school for Shawnee Mission students will be coming Aug. 11 this year.

The Shawnee Mission Board of Education approved a school calendar this week that went a long way toward addressing parent complaints about the number of non-five day weeks throughout the year. But the start day for the 2017-18 year — on Friday, Aug. 11 — drew protests from some parents who feel that school is starting to early.

The early start allows the district to accommodate in-service training days and holidays mandated by teacher contracts and state law within a schedule that gets kids out for summer break before the end of May. But some families say they’d prefer a first day closer to the traditional Labor Day start of school many other states still shoot for, even if it meant extending school into June.

What would you rather see: A later start to the school year with the final day of classes in June, or the current system where school starts in mid-August and lets out in late May? Why?

Categories : Multimedia, Pulse of NEJC

