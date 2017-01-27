Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

NEJC’s Denning, Bollier, Parker and Rooker among “lawmakers to watch” during 2017 session. The Kansas City Star’s preview of this legislative session tagged five Johnson County elected officials as “lawmakers to watch,” and four of the five — Sens. Jim Denning and Barbara Bollier and Reps. Melissa Rooker and Brett Parker — represent parts of northeast Johnson County. [Five Johnson County lawmakers to watch during the 2017 legislative session — Kansas City Star]

Bollier says she doesn’t believe campus carry repeal bill will make it out of committee. Mission Hills Sen. Barbara Bollier said after Thursday’s hearings on the bill that would continue to allow state universities to ban concealed weapons on campus — which attracted several teachers and students lobbying to keep guns of campuses — that the bill wouldn’t make it to the full senate for a vote. “It’s never going anywhere out of that committee,” Bollier told the Star’s Hunter Woodall. “Do you know how sad that makes me and how wrong that is based on what you heard? People are going to go nuts.” [Kansas law on campus guns prompts big turnout at hearing — Kansas City Star]

SM North’s Amber Reed commits to Wichita State. Indians senior runner Amber Reed has decided to further her cross country and track career as a Shocker. The senior has helped the SM North girls cross country team to a third-place finish in 2015 and a second-place finish in 2016 while finishing fifth and fourth individually, respectively.