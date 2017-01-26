Roeland Park to be recognized for advancing efforts to make city livable for people of all ages

Shawnee Mission Post - Neighborhood news and events for northeast Johnson County

Granada Park across from city hall in Roeland Park.

The Mid-America Regional Council on Friday will recognize Roeland Park among a select group of Kansas City-area municipalities that are working to make themselves more livable for residents of all ages.

Representatives from Roeland Park will join those from Liberty, Raymore, Excelsior Springs and Raymore at a ceremony in Westwood Friday morning to receive MARC’s 2017 Communities for All Ages Awards. This is the second time MARC has given the awards. During the first round of recognition in May 2015, Roeland Park earned a bronze level distinction and Mission earned a silver level distinction.

MARC has established three levels of achievement in the Communities for All Ages program. Bronze cities have demonstrated “heightened awareness of the issues and…a resolution or commitment by the city’s elected body, along with community presentations and public engagement.” Silver cities are required to complete a MARC sanctioned assessment and to create a committee of citizens who work on age-related activities and investments. Gold level cities must formally adopt a plan for improving livability for people of all ages based on the results of the assessment conducted to achieve the silver award.

The ceremony Friday will note Roeland Park’s advancement from the bronze level into the silver level, which was previously achieved by Mission.

“Roeland Park is honored to be a Silver-level Community for All Ages,” said Roeland Park City Counilmember Teresa Kelly in a statement. “We feel it’s important to continue to improve our parks and public spaces to better accommodate residents of all ages and abilities.”

