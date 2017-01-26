Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Former Roeland Park city administrator tapped to lead Johnson County airport commission. Former Roeland Park City Administrator Aaron Otto this week was approved by the Johnson County Airport Commission as the group’s new executive director. Otto, who still lives in northeast Johnson County, left Roeland Park in 2015 to become an assistant to the county manager. Otto will oversee railroad, water and business park operations in addition to flights out of Johnson County’s two airports, New Century and Executive. Otto had been serving as the interim director of the commission. “This is a tremendous opportunity and I’m looking forward to taking on this new endeavor,” Otto said. “In the short time I’ve served in the interim role, it’s clear to me the airports and business park are vital to Johnson County and unique players in our economy.”

Overland Park council rejects sales tax exemption for downtown OP project that may lead to reduction in senior housing units. The Overland Park City Council’s vote Monday to reject a request for a sales tax exemption for the developers of the Avenue 81 senior-living project in downtown Overland Park may lead to a reduction in scope of the facility. [OP advances HQ gold but may have cooked senior project’s goose — Kansas City Business Journal]

First two offers secured. Bishop Miege senior Francesco Badocchi picked up his first two offers on Wednesday. Before the Stags took on Mill Valley, UMKC coveted his skills, but after he dropped 28 points on the Jaguars with Miami University coach Cooper in attendance, the RedHawks wanted Badocchi in Oxford, Ohio, as well.