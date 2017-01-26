Shawnee Mission Post - Neighborhood news and events for northeast Johnson County

Bishop Miege’s Colin Grunhard gives Notre Dame football verbal commitment

Posted by Mike Lavieri  · January 26, 2017 9:00 am · Comments
Bishop Miege Senior Colin Grunhard has excelled on the football field and in the classroom.

Bishop Miege Senior Colin Grunhard will spend the next four years studying and playing football at Notre Dame.

Colin Grunhard knew the perfect time to let his new coaching staff of his intentions for the next four years.

On Wednesday, with Notre Dame football coach Brian Kelly and his staff visiting Bishop Miege, Grunhard gave his verbal commitment to join the Fighting Irish. Grunhard said Kelly was excited even if the spot was for a preferred walk-on position.

“The final thing was realizing how great of an education it is there,” Colin said as he’ll most likely major in a business-related field, such as finance. “It helps a lot to have family there.”

South Bend, Ind., is like a second home for Grunhard, as his dad Tim played for the Fighting Irish from 1986-89. Colin has a brother at Notre Dame currently and he’ll join his twin sister Cailey, who will be swimming there starting in the fall.

Colin grew up going to Fighting Irish games and said his familiarity with the campus helped out a lot.

He had an offer to play at Air Force and took a visit to North Carolina State, but the spot at Notre Dame was too good to pass up. He enjoyed Air Force and how the offense is run. He liked the coaches at North Carolina State and is family friends with head coach Dave Doeren, who is a Bishop Miege alumnus.

Colin said the service aspect after graduation upon Air Force did play a slight factor in not choosing the Falcons.

He made his decision earlier in the week after talking with his parents and knew Kelly and his staff were going to be in town. As of now Colin will be on the scout team, but plans on working hard to see some playing time or travel with the team, which will hopefully lead to a scholarship.

The Fighting Irish are also trying to lure Jafar Armstrong away from Missouri and Colin is going to try and help.

“I’m going to do the best I can,” Colin said. “I love Jafar; he’s one of my best friends.”

Comment
