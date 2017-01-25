Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Briarwood sixth grade teacher honored at capitol. Briarwood sixth grade teacher Jonathan Ferrell and other finalists for 2016 Kansas Teacher of the Year were recognized on the floor of the House of Representatives Tuesday. Ferrell was the elementary level finalist from the state’s Third Congressional District. Blue Valley North music teacher Jason Sickel, the secondary level teacher finalist from the district, won the award in November.

Water main replacement under way along State Park Road in Fairway. WaterOne’s work to replace a water main along State Park Road in Fairway will necessitate some changes to traffic patterns in the area. While construction is in progress, the road will be one-way eastbound from Falmouth to Belinder. Traffic will be blocked to westbound traffic on State Park Road at Belinder.

FROM OUR SPONSORS: