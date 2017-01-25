Shawnee Mission Post - Neighborhood news and events for northeast Johnson County

New hand-twisted soft pretzel shop coming to 95th and Nall area this spring

Posted by Jay Senter  · January 25, 2017 11:00 am · Comments
Pretzel Boy's will offer hand-twisted soft pretzels. Photo via Pretzel Boy's.

Pretzel Boy’s will offer hand-twisted soft pretzels. Photo via Pretzel Boy’s.

Dan Wikiera spent seven years working at the famed Waldo Pizza, where he says he developed a deep appreciation for owner Phil Bourne’s dedication to bringing a high-quality, made-on-site product to its customers. Now, Wikiera is launching his own venture with that same philosophy in hopes of filling what he sees as a gap in the current culinary scene.

Dan Wikiera

Dan Wikiera

FROM OUR SPONSORS:

This spring, Wikiera will open Pretzel Boy’s, a made-from-scratch soft pretzel joint, at 9559 Nall Avenue in the same strip as Papa Murphy’s Pizza. Wikiera had been looking for a food business concept when he came across a fresh pretzel shop on a trip to St. Louis.

“It was kind of a light bulb moment of what we wanted to do,” he said. “I realized that that’s kind of what we’re missing in Kansas City.”

He worked with the proprietors of the Pretzel Boy’s shop in St. Louis and arranged to open a location here in northeast Johnson County. The mainstay will be traditional soft hand-twisted pretzels with a variety of fresh dipping sauces. Pretzel Boy’s will also offer pretzel wrapped sausages, cinnamon glazed pretzels, pretzel nuggets, and custom-shaped pretzels.

Wikiera said he expects much of the business to come from bulk orders.

“We expect to do a lot of business with schools and groups,” he said. “It’s a safe, nut-free snack that you can share. And everything is made from scratch. We make the dough fresh every day and bake new batches all day long.”

Based on the current construction schedule, Wikiera said he hopes to be able to open in late April or early May.

FROM OUR SPONSORS:
Comment
Categories : Business, Restaurants

Comments

Comments

Related

Brew Lab will shut the doors at its current space this Friday, Jan. 27, as work progresses on its larger new home a couple of blocks away.

Downtown Overland Park’s Brew Lab closing temporarily as owners prepare new, larger space that will feature a taproom

Kendra Dobson greets patrons at the Courtyard Cafe in Prairie Village.

Courtyard Café closing inside Mission Road Antique Mall as chef addresses health issues

Demolition-2

As cleanup begins on site of razed CenturyLink tower, Overland Park council to consider tax abatement for company relocating to site

Local Business Updates

Local Businesses & Organizations

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Archives

Commenting PolicyPrivacy Policy

© 2016 Post Publishing, Inc.

Want to share news with us? Call 913-626-6273 or email [email protected].

All rights reserved. No photos published on this site may be used without the explicit written permission of Post Publishing, Inc.

×

It’s not too late. Johnson County Community College is offering short-term classes. Enroll today!