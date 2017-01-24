Shawnee Mission School District unveils new logo incorporating colors from 5 high schools

Incoming Shawnee Mission communications director Shawna Samuel on Monday unveiled the product of a project that will change the look of the school district.

While still at her current employer Trozzolo Communications Group, Samuel spearheaded a pro-bono effort to redesign the district’s logo. The new concept does away with the stylized SMSD text with a shooting star outlined in the “D” in favor of a graphic-centered logo. Arrows in the main colors from each of the district’s five high schools point toward a navy pentagon at the center.

“[The colors] are slightly altered to make a more appealing and progressive palette when they all work together,” Samuel said. “What we like about this is that any logo that has circular motion like this, it implies motion, and synergy and action. So that is very representative of the innovative place where the district is today.”

Here’s a closer shot of the horizontal version of the logo:

And here’s a “bug” version of the logo that wraps the text around the graphic element:

Samuel will join the district’s administrative office next month where she’ll assume responsibility for written communication as well as branding and marketing. Samuel is currently a senior vice president at Trozzolo, and spent several years volunteering for the Shawnee Mission Education Foundation.