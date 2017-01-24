Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Overland Park takes first step toward tax abatement for Overland One tenant. The Overland Park City Council on Monday voted to proceed with a proposed economic development package for the Overland One office complex that will be going up on the site of the razed CenturyLink tower at I-435 and Nall Avenue. The council’s vote Monday is the first step toward tax abatement for a financial planning tenant at the center.

School district holding presentation Wednesday for Signature Programs. The Shawnee Mission School District on Wednesday will hold an event giving parents and students a chance to review the new slate of “Signature Programs” — specialized education opportunities that focus on specific career paths, like law or health science. The event will begin at 6 p.m. at the Broadmoor Technical Center, 6701 W. 83rd Street. Among the programs the district will present information on are: Biotechnology, Public Safety and Security, Culinary Arts and Hospitality, Game Design, Global Systems, Law, Legal Studies, Medical Health Science, Project Lead the Way Engineering, Project Lead the Way Computer Science and the International Baccalaureate.

First National Bank accepting grant applications for community development projects. First National Bank has opened up its grant application period for project that promote stable housing, vibrant neighborhoods and strong local economies. This grant cycle application period runs through Feb. 27. More information is available here.