Courtyard Café closing inside Mission Road Antique Mall as chef addresses health issues

Posted by Jay Senter  · January 24, 2017 3:09 pm · Comments
Kendra Dobson greets patrons at the Courtyard Cafe in Prairie Village.

A lunch spot that had gained a loyal following inside the Mission Road Antique Mall since opening last year will be closing its doors this spring.

Antique mall owner Casey Ward announced today that the Courtyard Café, which opened in May 2016, will be shutting down in April as chef Judith Dobson prepares for double knee replacement surgery. Dobson and her daughter Kendra brought the concept to Prairie Village from McPerson, Kan., where they operated a restaurant called the Courtyard on Main for 11 years. The Courtyard Café, which moved into the space vacated by the Bloomsbury Bistro, quickly gain a reputation for serving up tasteful lunches to antique mall shoppers.

Ward said the Dobsons’ departure presented “a possible turn-key operation for the right culinary entrepreneur.” Anyone interested in the possibility of bringing a new restaurant to the space should contact Ward via email here.

