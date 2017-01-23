Second-half adjustments propel Bishop Miege girls basketball to blowout victory of Mill Valley

Three halftime adjustments were all Bishop Miege needed to do Friday night as they pulled away from Mill Valley in the second half of their 57-36 victory.

Assistant coach Jeff English said in the second quarter the Lady Stags started to rush their possessions even though they had some open shots, English said they weren’t the quality shots they wanted.

Bishop Miege 57, Mill Valley 36 Leading Scorers

Bishop Miege

Joh. Gonzalez- 18

Bentley- 15

Verhulst- 13 Mill Valley

Barton- 8

Zars- 8

Hendrix- 8

The first was to slow it down on offense and take better shots. The second was to transition from a full-court press to a half-court press and force Mill Valley to run their offense. The final adjustment was to emphasize boxing out.

Miege turned Mill Valley over a few times with their full-court press in the first half, which led to easy buckets, but Mill Valley was able to figure it out and earn themselves some easy shots too. The Lady Stags then packed it in and decided if Mill Valley was going to win they had to do it with the deep shot.

English discussed Miege’s miscues in the first half:

Sophomore Johnni Gonzalez led the Lady Stags with 18 points, senior Hunter Bentley poured in 15 and junior Ashton Verhulst added 13.

Gonzalez said they started playing the post from behind, as they would float the ball over the top to Verhulst.

Gonzalez said Verhulst, who was in some foul trouble in the first half, played really well in the second half as she scored, rebounded and passed well.

As for the defense, they didn’t make it easy on Mill Valley, allowing only two points in the third quarter and 10 points total for the second half. They forced 23 turnovers, including 13 in the first half because of the press.

Gonzalez said she gets tired from running the press, but keeps going. And while it seems like a team will break the press, it’s the second wave that makes it difficult.

“It’s right by half court line,” Gonzalez said. “We call it ‘The Idiot Box.’ When they get there we’re going to trap.”