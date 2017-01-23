Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

WaterOne releases latest quality report for home brewers. WaterOne, Johnson County’s water utility, has made its quarterly update to its quality report with information about nine ions that are of particular interest to home brewers. Garage brewmasters can find the report, which details the most recent testing data on chloride, sulfate, calcium and other ions, on WaterOne’s website here.

Briarwood garden project featured in Star. Briarwood sixth grade teacher Jonathan Ferrell’s novel approach to science teaching attracted the attention of the Kansas City Star, which published a story last week on the hydroponic vegetable garden students tend to in his classroom. [Cultivating learning, teacher’s vegetable garden makes science fun — Kansas City Star]

Brownback appoints Prairie Village man to state 911 coordinating council. Prairie Village resident Adam Geffert was among the individuals Gov. Sam Brownback appointed to a variety of state boards and commissions last week. Geffert will serve on the 911 coordinating council.