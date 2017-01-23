Shawnee Mission Post - Neighborhood news and events for northeast Johnson County

NEJC rep’s introduction of campus carry repeal bill prompts threats on Facebook

Posted by Jay Senter  · January 23, 2017 8:54 am · Comments
Rep. Stephanie Clayton.

Rep. Stephanie Clayton.

Rep. Stephanie Clayton’s introduction last week of a bill that would allow state colleges and universities to continue to ban concealed firearms on their campuses prompted a response on social media that led to a report to law enforcement.

Clayton posted a link on her timeline noting her involvement in efforts to stop provisions of the campus carry bill passed in 2013 from going into effect. (That bill would make it legal for people to carry concealed firearms on college campuses starting this July). In response, a man who lists his name as Jonathan Holder and says he lives in Osage City, Kan., on his Facebook profile posted that Clayton “needs to swing from a tree for violating her oath.” When fellow Republican Rep. Patty Markley posted that she was trying to report the man to Facebook, he replied that Markley was “another whore politician with no clue to your oath of office.”

Clayton shared the exchange with her followers on Facebook on Friday, but the exchange was removed in the hours that followed.

Clayton told former Kansas City Star columnist Yael Abouhalkah, who detailed the account over the weekend on his site Yael on the Trail, that she had contacted law enforcement about the situation, but they had determined that the poster had broken no laws.

