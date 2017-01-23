Hope Christopher Wooldridge, 91

Hope Christopher Wooldridge died January 20, 2017, in Prairie Village, Kansas, at the age of 91. She was born September 24, 1925, in Kansas City, Missouri to Nelle Hope Anderson Christopher and Benjamin Campbell Christopher Jr.

A funeral service will be held at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 11 E 40th Street, Kansas City, Missouri 64111, on Saturday, January 28, 2017, at 11:00 am. Interment will take place in the church courtyard immediately following the service.

Hope attended Bryant Grade School, Sunset High School and Vassar College, class of 1946. After graduating with a degree in Chemistry, Hope went to work for Midwest Research Institute in Kansas City doing cancer research in connection with the National Cancer Institute. She was a co-author of two cancer research papers that were eventually published.

In 1950, she married Alexander Janssen Wooldridge, a wonderful man who was the love of her life. She was a member, past Treasurer and President of the Junior League of Kansas City, Missouri and served as Director of The Association of Junior League International. She served on the Board of Trustees, Sunset Hill School and was active in the Sunset Hill Alumnae. Hope was a life-long member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church serving the church in many capacities including the first woman on the Church Vestry. She cared deeply for her community and served on the Crippled Children’s Nursery School and Auxiliary Boards, volunteered for the United Fund for many years, and supported a number of charitable organizations financially.

In 1970, she joined four friends to open The Hope Chest, an antique shop. She and her friends had a lot of fun traveling in the U.S. and Europe, attending shows and markets and stopping in the by-ways to find an interesting shop and hopefully a bargain. Hope was an avid bridge player and loved her summer cottage at Epworth Heights in Ludington, Michigan, where she enjoyed hosting many friends and family.

Her husband, Alexander Janssen Wooldridge, and her sister, Lelia Christopher Wormhoudt, preceded Hope in death. Hope is survived by her three children and their spouses: Alexander Janssen Wooldridge Jr. and his wife Mary, Prairie Village, Kansas; Janette Wooldridge Everhart and her husband Michael, Overland Park, Kansas; and Christopher Gifford Wooldridge and his wife Jane, Prairie Village, Kansas. Six grandchildren who gave her much joy: Darby Janssen Wooldridge, Caroline Trotter Wooldridge, Wesley Alexander Everhart, Jessica Everhart Cordes and her husband William, Elizabeth Hope Wooldridge, and Frances Marie Wooldridge. And, her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jay and Ann Wooldridge, as well as nieces and nephews: Margo Wooldridge Preut, Barry Wooldridge, Dirk Wormhoudt, Julie Wormhoudt and Eric Wormhoudt.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to St. Paul’s Church, 11 E 40th St, Kansas City, MO 64111, The Junior League of Kansas City, Missouri Endowment Fund, 9215 Ward Parkway, Kansas City, Missouri 64114, or to the charity of your choice. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.CremationCenterKC.com