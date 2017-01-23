Shawnee Mission Post - Neighborhood news and events for northeast Johnson County

As cleanup begins on site of razed CenturyLink tower, Overland Park council to consider tax abatement for company relocating to site

Posted by Jay Senter  · January 23, 2017 8:26 am

Building-1-North

With a series of loud charges early Sunday morning, the CenturyLink tower at I-435 and Nall collapsed into a pile of rubble. Today, the Overland Park City Council will consider a proposal to grant tax abatements to the company looking to relocate its headquarters on the site.

Creative Planning, Inc., a wealth management firm that reports nearly $200 million in annual revenue, is looking to leave its current headquarters on College Boulevard in Leawood and move to a new 125,000 square foot building in VanTrust Real Estate’s new Overland One office park on the demolition site.

If approved, the tax abatement would be contingent on Creative Planning keeping a workforce of at least 400 full-time employees. To receive the full abatement, the company would also have to maintain an average employee salary of $103,390.

The Kansas City Business Journal’s Rob Roberts has details on the tax abatement application and proposed headquarters relocation for Creative Planning, Inc.

The Overland Park City Council will consider the application at its meeting tonight, which begins at 7:30 p.m. at Overland Park City Hall.

A rendering of the proposed north building of the Overland One development is at the top of the story. The proposed south building is below:

Building_South-2

Burns & McDonnell, which is working with VanTrust on the redevelopment of the site, provided still images and a video of the Sunday implosion, which are copied below:

Demolition_1

Demolition-2

Demolition-3

Demolition-5

Demolition_6

