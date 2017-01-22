In early morning implosion, former CenturyLink tower falls into pile of rubble

Assuming you were still under the covers this morning at 5 a.m., you missed the rare sight of a 10-story building being blown to smithereens.

Crews from Burns & McDonnell this morning set off a series of charges that brought down the CenturyLink tower at I-435 and Nall. Here’s a look at the implosion from video taken by the Overland Park Fire Marshall:

OPFD's Fire Marshal had front row seat for this morning's bldg. implosion! @opcares pic.twitter.com/VUr11J44wy — Overland Park Fire (@OPFDMedia) January 22, 2017

Van Trust Real Estate has plans to put a modern office park on the site.