In early morning implosion, former CenturyLink tower falls into pile of rubble

Posted by Jay Senter  · January 22, 2017 7:24 am · Comments

Assuming you were still under the covers this morning at 5 a.m., you missed the rare sight of a 10-story building being blown to smithereens.

Crews from Burns & McDonnell this morning set off a series of charges that brought down the CenturyLink tower at I-435 and Nall. Here’s a look at the implosion from video taken by the Overland Park Fire Marshall:

Van Trust Real Estate has plans to put a modern office park on the site.

