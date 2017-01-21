Judith A. (Heller) Brixey, 70, of Shawnee, Kansas, passed away January 20, 2017 at St. Luke’s Hospice House after battling a long illness.

She was born April 5, 1946 in Defiance, Ohio daughter of Charles W. and Violet F.(Herbst) Heller. She graduated from Argentine High School in Kansas City, Kansas. Judi had several jobs throughout her life. Her last full time job was with Ameristar Casino as a Casino Ambassador. Judi had an outgoing personality and was beautiful inside and out. She loved horses, dancing, and making jewelry. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.

Judi was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her daughter Kimberly McCall and her two children Connor and Chance of Shawnee, KS and her son, Todd Stiles and his daughter, Makayla Stiles of Shawnee KS. Nephew, Michael Doyle of Wayne, MI, her brother and sister-in-law, Cliff and Denise Doyle of Kansas City, KS, niece Jessica Horn and husband Dr. Christopher Horn and their two children, Zoey and Max of Decatur, GA and niece Kristin (Gary) Siegel and their two children Marissa and Brendan of Sarasota, FL.

The family thanks St. Luke’s Hospice and the St. Luke’s Hospice House staff for all their special care. Per Judi’s wishes, she will be cremated with no memorial service. A celebration of life will be held onWednesday, January 25 from 4 – 7pm at Amigos Restaurant 2737 S. 47th St, Kansas City, KS. Please come share your stories and your love of Judi with her friends and family. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to St. Luke’s Hospice in memory of Judi or to a trust for the three grandchildren.

Arrangements: Cremation Center of Kansas City; 913-384-5566