Shawnee Mission East bowling boys, girls each finish third at triangular

Posted by Mike Lavieri  · January 20, 2017 12:30 pm · Comments
Shawnee Mission's Ian Estes receives a fist bump from Chase Tetrick after Estes rolled a strike.

The Shawnee Mission East bowling team concluded the final meet of their back-to-back-to-back meets this week when the Lancers took on Free State and Olathe North.

SM East boys and girls each took third as they knocked down a three-game pin total of 1,957 and 1,603, respectively.

Emma Chalk, who bowled a 391, which was good for 10th individually rolled her personal best in the first game of the day as she knocked down 169 pins.

Audrey Helmuth was 11th with a 388, Nicki Schuck-Sparcks 12th with a 387 and Amanda Anderson was 13th with a 370

For the boys, Ian Estes led the way with a three-game score of 518, which was good for ninth. Colin Hueser and Chase Tetrick finished 11th and 13th, respectively with totals of 499 and 476.

Tetrick said the lanes were a little oily on Thursday afternoon, but was proud of how all of his teammates tried to keep their spirits up despite not bowling like they would have hoped.

Tetrick and Estes shared the lanes with Olathe North’s Trey Hardin, who rolled nine strikes in the first nine frames in the third game. Tetrick had never seen a perfect game before and was hoping Hardin would complete it, but he rolled an eight with his 10th ball and would finish with a 278.

“I saw a 299 last year,” Tetrick said. “I was crossing my fingers for him.”

That support shows how close-knit the bowling community is regardless of being on the same team or not.

Tetrick said this team is young and is hoping to make strides in the next few weeks to make a run at state.

“If not, then there are a couple of kids on our team who are hoping to qualify individually,” Tetrick said.

