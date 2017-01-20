Pulse of Northeast Johnson County: Should KSHSAA hold championship games at the same site?

Shawnee Mission Post Sports Editor Mike Lavieri this week laid out his prescription for making the Kansas State High School Athletics Association better for athletes and fans alike.

Among his recommendations: Moving all championship games for major sports to a single site instead of having them spread out across the state. Holding the 4A football championship in Topeka and the 6A championship in Emporia, for example, makes it difficult for college scouts and reporters to attend all of the championships. Having the games at a single location each year would increase exposure for the sports and players, Lavieri argues.

What do you think? Would you like to see major sport championships located at a single site each year? Or do you think the current system of having different sites for each class works? Why?

Should KSHSAA hold its championship games for each sport at a single site every year? Yes. 9 ( 69.23 % ) No. 4 ( 30.77 % )