Shawnee Mission Post - Neighborhood news and events for northeast Johnson County

Pulse of Northeast Johnson County: Should KSHSAA hold championship games at the same site?

Posted by Jay Senter  · January 20, 2017 2:00 pm · Comments
SM East fans in Emporia for the 2014 Class 6A football championship game.

SM East fans in Emporia for the 2014 Class 6A football championship game.

Shawnee Mission Post Sports Editor Mike Lavieri this week laid out his prescription for making the Kansas State High School Athletics Association better for athletes and fans alike.

Among his recommendations: Moving all championship games for major sports to a single site instead of having them spread out across the state. Holding the 4A football championship in Topeka and the 6A championship in Emporia, for example, makes it difficult for college scouts and reporters to attend all of the championships. Having the games at a single location each year would increase exposure for the sports and players, Lavieri argues.

What do you think? Would you like to see major sport championships located at a single site each year? Or do you think the current system of having different sites for each class works? Why?

Comment
Categories : Multimedia, Prairie Village

Comments

Comments

Related

The Prairie Village Earth Fair returns for its 16th year this April.

Concerns about political overtones prompt PV committee to reconsider 2017 Earth Fair theme

No-School

Glut of shortened school weeks to start 2017 has some Shawnee Mission parents frustrated

Prairie_Village_Pool_Slide

Save for swim lessons, fee schedule for Prairie Village pool, tennis staying steady for 2017

Local Business Updates

Local Businesses & Organizations

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Archives

Commenting PolicyPrivacy Policy

© 2016 Post Publishing, Inc.

Want to share news with us? Call 913-626-6273 or email [email protected].

All rights reserved. No photos published on this site may be used without the explicit written permission of Post Publishing, Inc.

×

It’s not too late. Johnson County Community College is offering short-term classes. Enroll today!