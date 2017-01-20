Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

SM North’s Schneider picks up two offers. Shawnee Mission North quarterback Will Schneider, who holds the state’s passing record, is being noticed by a few Division II programs. This week, he tweeted he’s earned offers from Washburn and Fort Hays State. National Signing Day is Feb. 1.

Kraske reviews former Roeland Park Rep. Ed O’Malley’s prospects for governor. Kansas City Star political columnist Steve Kraske this week looked at former Roeland Park Rep. Ed O’Malley’s chances as he explores a run for the governorship, saying that O’Malley’s approach and tenor are nearly wholly at odds with the persona of incoming president Donald Trump. [Mr. Wholesome takes a look at running for Kansas governor — Kansas City Star]

Former KU coach Williams takes a look at Miege’s Robinson-Earl. It’s no secret how much Bill Self likes Bishop Miege sophomore Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, but a former University of Kansas coach went to watch him play Thursday night in Coffeyville as the Stags opened up tournament play. North Carolina head coach Roy Williams was on hand to watch Rival’s No. 18 recruit for the Class of 2019.

SM East wants to top Rockhurst. In a build-up to next Friday’s boys basketball game against Rockhurst, Shawnee Mission East is having a friendly competition for a good cause with Rockhurst at the Chick-fil-A on State Line. From 6 a.m., on Monday to noon on Friday, Jan. 27, patrons are asked to say what school they’re with as 20 percent of the proceeds will be donated to a cancer foundation of Rockhurst’s choice. Last year, proceeds went to the Pinky Swear Foundation. As for the game itself, varsity is slated to tip at 7 p.m., with the parking lot opening at 4 p.m. Once the gymnasium has reached capacity, no other spectators will be allowed in.