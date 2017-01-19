Shawnee Mission Post - Neighborhood news and events for northeast Johnson County

Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Posted by Jay Senter  · January 19, 2017 6:55 am · Comments
Superintendent Jim Hinson.

Hocker Grover Super Chat rescheduled to Jan. 31. Shawnee Mission Superintendent Jim Hinson’s “Super Chat” informal Q&A session that was initially scheduled for today at Hocker Grove Middle School has been rescheduled for Jan. 31. The event will take place from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. in the school library. Hinson will hold a Super Chat at Westridge Middle School Mar. 30.

Red Cross calls for blood donations at NEJC locations to help meet emergency need. The American Red Cross has put out the call for blood donations to meet a growing shortage in the area. The organization has arranged a number of donation opportunities in the coming weeks throughout Johnson County. The two closest drives to NEJC will be 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 27 at the Overland Park Racquet Club, 6800 W. 91st Street; and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 2 at the Mission 106 Luxury Apartments at Mission Farms in Leawood.

AT&T opens updated retail concept in Merriam. AT&T on Wednesday held a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new retail space at 8801 Johnson Drive. The company says the new store has a number of new features meant to better reflect customers’ digital habits, including digital signage, e-brochures and interactive monitors.

