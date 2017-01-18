Save for swim lessons, fee schedule for Prairie Village pool, tennis staying steady for 2017

After a significant change to the membership structure and fees for the Prairie Village Aquatic Center last year, things are holding mostly steady for 2017.

The Prairie Village City Council on Tuesday voted to approve a 2017 fee schedule that keeps prices senior citizens and individuals the same as they were in 2016. Resident individuals will pay $45 per year. Resident seniors will pay $40 per year. A five-swim pass costs $30.

The only change to the swim fee schedule from 2016 was a $4 increase for swim lessons from $36 to $40. All of the tennis membership rates from 2016 will be the same in 2017.

Last year, the city streamlined its pool membership schedule by eliminating the “Family Membership” after worries that some people were claiming non-family members on the pass.

The 2017 fee structure is embedded below: