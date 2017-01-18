Prairie Village withholding payment from Deffenbaugh until cart collection issues addressed; Republic still working to get through cart replacement requests

Prairie Village administrators are withholding a portion of the payment due to Deffenbaugh for waste hauling services in the city in December until the company addresses lingering issues with getting its carts removed from customers’ homes.

Prairie Village Public Works crews have collected more than 200 Deffenbaugh carts that were either not set out or were skipped over during the company’s final cart collection pass last week. The city has held the carts at the Public Works facility off Somerset for Deffenbaugh to come and collect.

FROM OUR SPONSORS:

“How many carts are left out there, I do not know,” said Assistant City Administrator Wes Jordan. “We never really had a good number of what wasn’t collected.”

Jordan said the city would not be paying its full bill to Deffenbaugh for December charges as a result of the cart collection issues.

“We are going to pay three-fourths of the bill,” said Jordan. “We are going to hold back the rest until this is met to our satisfaction and we are able to recover our costs from Public Works.”

Members of the city council said Tuesday they’d heard concerns from residents that Deffenbaugh may attempt to fine homeowners who did not get their carts collected. City administrators suggested that while Deffenbaugh does retain ownership of its carts, it was unlikely to be able to fine homeowners because the company was not tracking which homes had their carts removed. Still, residents who still have Deffenbaugh carts should alert the city by calling 913-381-6464.

Jordan also reported that Republic, the city’s new waste hauler, was still working through the log of requests from residents to switch out the standard 65-gallon cart for smaller or larger sizes. Fully 2,500 homeowners requested a different-sized cart, more than the city or Republic had expected. At present, around 400 homeowners are still waiting for their replacement carts.

“Have their been some problems with customer service in getting the carts delivered? There have been,” Jordan said of Republic. “[But] the guys working locally have been fantastic. And they’ve been addressing our concerns.”

Republic has told the city it will collect trash residents set out in Deffenbaugh carts through the end of the month. Republic will also honor Deffenbaugh-issued overflow stickers through the end of March.