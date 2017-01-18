Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Project Blue Eagle introduces Shawnee Mission students to careers in emergency response, law enforcement. The Shawnee Mission School District’s foray into programming designed to introduce students to careers in fire fighting, law enforcement or emergency medical response has gotten more interest than organizers initially expected. (See our story on the program from August). [Call 911? No, call it a career path as students tackle a public safety curriculum — Kansas City Star]

Clayton introduces bill to repeal campus carry. Rep. Stephanie Clayton on Tuesday introduced a bill that would roll back a provision in a 2013 bill that would allow people to carry concealed weapons without a permit on public college campuses starting this July. “I’ve heard from many legislators who are happy that it has been introduced,” Clayton said. “This might even be from legislators who oppose it, who want it to have that public hearing and want it to have its sort of day in court.” [Legislation would allow Kansas colleges to keep guns off campus — Kansas City Star]

FROM OUR SPONSORS:

Former Prairie Village City Councilmember David Morrison comments on Vatterott College president’s dismissal in the wake of letting homeless student stay in library. Vatterott College campus president Brian Carroll’s decision to let a homeless student stay unaccompanied in the school library cost him his job earlier this month. The circumstances bear some similarity to those that led to the ouster of former Prairie Village City Councilmember David Morrison a few years ago. Morrison commented on the more recent situation in a Kansas City Star article this week. [Vatterott’s KC president says helping homeless student cost him his job — Kansas City Star]

Rooker, Clayton, Skubal to participate in legislative breakfast Saturday. Three northeast Johnson County legislators, Reps. Melissa Rooker and Stephanie Clayton and Sen. John Skubal will be among the panelists at the Johnson County Public Policy Council’s first legislative breakfast of the new year. The council plans three such events in the coming weeks. The breakfast will begin at 7:30 a.m. at the Overland Park DoubleTree. You can register for the event here.