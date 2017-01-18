Shawnee Mission Post - Neighborhood news and events for northeast Johnson County

Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Posted by Jay Senter  · January 18, 2017 7:00 am · Comments
Shawnee Mission Director of Safety and Security John Douglass.

Shawnee Mission Director of Safety and Security John Douglass.

Project Blue Eagle introduces Shawnee Mission students to careers in emergency response, law enforcement. The Shawnee Mission School District’s foray into programming designed to introduce students to careers in fire fighting, law enforcement or emergency medical response has gotten more interest than organizers initially expected. (See our story on the program from August). [Call 911? No, call it a career path as students tackle a public safety curriculum — Kansas City Star]

Clayton introduces bill to repeal campus carry. Rep. Stephanie Clayton on Tuesday introduced a bill that would roll back a provision in a 2013 bill that would allow people to carry concealed weapons without a permit on public college campuses starting this July. “I’ve heard from many legislators who are happy that it has been introduced,” Clayton said. “This might even be from legislators who oppose it, who want it to have that public hearing and want it to have its sort of day in court.” [Legislation would allow Kansas colleges to keep guns off campus — Kansas City Star]

FROM OUR SPONSORS:

Former Prairie Village City Councilmember David Morrison comments on Vatterott College president’s dismissal in the wake of letting homeless student stay in library. Vatterott College campus president Brian Carroll’s decision to let a homeless student stay unaccompanied in the school library cost him his job earlier this month. The circumstances bear some similarity to those that led to the ouster of former Prairie Village City Councilmember David Morrison a few years ago. Morrison commented on the more recent situation in a Kansas City Star article this week. [Vatterott’s KC president says helping homeless student cost him his job — Kansas City Star]

Rooker, Clayton, Skubal to participate in legislative breakfast Saturday. Three northeast Johnson County legislators, Reps. Melissa Rooker and Stephanie Clayton and Sen. John Skubal will be among the panelists at the Johnson County Public Policy Council’s first legislative breakfast of the new year. The council plans three such events in the coming weeks. The breakfast will begin at 7:30 a.m. at the Overland Park DoubleTree. You can register for the event here.

FROM OUR SPONSORS:
Comment
Categories : NEJC morning roundup

Comments

Comments

Related

Cpl. John DeMoss leading the training at South Ridge Presbyterian. Photo courtesy Roeland Park Police Department.

Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Calvin Hayden being sworn in as Johnson County's 28th sheriff. Photo via Johnson County Sheriff's Department on Facebook.

Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Photo by Jeff Stead/PrepsKC

Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Local Business Updates

Local Businesses & Organizations

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Archives

Commenting PolicyPrivacy Policy

© 2016 Post Publishing, Inc.

Want to share news with us? Call 913-626-6273 or email [email protected].

All rights reserved. No photos published on this site may be used without the explicit written permission of Post Publishing, Inc.

×

Dream. Explore. Discover. Enroll in JCCC classes today.