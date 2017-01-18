Shawnee Mission Post - Neighborhood news and events for northeast Johnson County

Merriam police trying to locate man last seen in December

Posted by Jay Senter  · January 18, 2017

Dante-Jamal-JeffersonMerriam police are asking the public for information about the whereabouts of a 19-year-old man who has not been seen by family or friends since early December.

Police say they are concerned about the welfare of Dante Jamal Jefferson. Information gathered by investigators suggests Jefferson may have last been seen in Kansas City, Mo., getting into a grey Chrysler sedan in the vicinity of 18th Street and Paseo. His last confirmed contact with family and friends was Dec. 4.

Jefferson is 6’2″ tall and weighs 170 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Jefferson’s whereabouts should contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

