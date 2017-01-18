Demolition of former CenturtyLink building rescheduled for 5 a.m. Sunday

With the weather forecast looking markedly more cooperative than last weekend, representatives of Burns & McDonnell say the company now plans to conduct the postponed demolition of the CenturyLink tower at I-435 and Nall Avenue this coming Sunday, Jan. 22, and 5 a.m.

The demolition of the 162,000 square foot, 10-story building will necessitate several road closures. Here’s the summary from Burns & McDonnell’s announcement this afternoon:

FROM OUR SPONSORS:

To ensure the safety of residents and businesses near the implosion site, please note the following road closures and detours:

I-435 will be closed in both directions between Roe Avenue and Metcalf Avenue beginning at4:30 a.m.Sunday, Jan. 22.

Westbound I-435 traffic will be detoured off via the Roe Avenue exit; eastbound I-435 traffic will be detoured off via the Metcalf Avenue exit.

Alternate routes for westbound and eastbound I-435 traffic will be either via College Boulevard or 103rd Street in Overland Park.

Nall Avenue will also be closed between College Boulevard and 107th Street beginning at 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22.

All roads are expected to be back open by 6 a.m. the same day.

There will be no public viewing site for the implosion, with organizers instead encouraging people to view a live stream of the process on Facebook. VanTrust Real Estate, the company behind the redevelopment of the Meadowbrook Country Club property in Prairie Village, bought the building in 2015. The company plans to build a new office park on the site that will be called Overland One.