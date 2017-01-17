Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Roeland Park Police deliver presentation on safety for seniors. Cpl. John DeMoss of the Roeland Park Police Department last week gave a training session on senior safety to the members of the “Ton-Ka-Wa” women’s association at South Ridge Presbyterian Church. The presentation featured tips on personal safety strategies and gave members the chance to ask questions.

Tiffany Town owner’s son says he may look to open smaller version of store in new location. David Harsh, the son of Tiffany Town owner Bob Harsh, said this week that he may look to open the iconic Prairie Village card shop in a new, smaller location after its Village Shops doors shut in the coming weeks. [Prairie Village’s Tiffany Town closing after 52 years. But it could reopen elsewhere]

Community celebrates dedication of new Trailwood building. Students, parents, teachers and district leaders gathered last week to formally dedicate the new Trailwood Elementary building. [Trailwood Elementary Dedicates New Building — Shawnee Mission School District]