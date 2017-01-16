Overland Park Police looking for man who robbed QuikTrip at I-435 and Roe

Overland Park Police put out the following release this morning concerning the overnight robbery of the QuikTrip at I-435 and Roe Avenue:

The Overland Park Police Department is requesting assistance in identifying a suspect who committed an armed robbery at the Quik Trip at 10700 Roe Ave. The suspect was described as an African American male 5’10” wearing a dark colored hoodie and a scarf over his face with a dark colored rifle. The suspect took an unknown amount of cash and a carton of Newport cigarettes. Last seen driving southbound on Roe Ave in a dark colored Chevrolet HHR. No one was injured in the incident. The Overland Park Police Department is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information on the identity of this suspect is asked to contact the Overland Park Police Department 913-895-6000 or the TIPS Hotline 816-474-8477