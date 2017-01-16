Shawnee Mission Post - Neighborhood news and events for northeast Johnson County

Overland Park Police looking for man who robbed QuikTrip at I-435 and Roe

Posted by Jay Senter  · January 16, 2017 7:57 am · Comments
Security camera footage of the robber and the vehicle associated with the crime.

Security camera footage of the robber and the vehicle associated with the crime.

Overland Park Police put out the following release this morning concerning the overnight robbery of the QuikTrip at I-435 and Roe Avenue:

The Overland Park Police Department is requesting assistance in identifying a suspect who committed an armed robbery at the Quik Trip at 10700 Roe Ave. The suspect was described as an African American male 5’10” wearing a dark colored hoodie and a scarf over his face with a dark colored rifle. The suspect took an unknown amount of cash and a carton of Newport cigarettes. Last seen driving southbound on Roe Ave in a dark colored Chevrolet HHR. No one was injured in the incident. The Overland Park Police Department is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information on the identity of this suspect is asked to contact the Overland Park Police Department 913-895-6000 or the TIPS Hotline 816-474-8477

Comment
Categories : Crime, Multimedia, Overland Park

Comments

Comments

Related

Photo via SM East swimming.

Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Ed O'Malley. Photo via Twitter.

Former NEJC state rep Ed O’Malley launches exploratory campaign for Kansas governor

Jason Robson, 20.

Prairie Village man charged for north Overland Park robbery

Local Business Updates

Local Businesses & Organizations

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Archives

Commenting PolicyPrivacy Policy

© 2016 Post Publishing, Inc.

Want to share news with us? Call 913-626-6273 or email [email protected].

All rights reserved. No photos published on this site may be used without the explicit written permission of Post Publishing, Inc.

×

Dream. Explore. Discover. Enroll in JCCC classes today.