Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Annual Shawnee Mission East Swim and Dive “Makin’ Waves” clinic set for Saturday. Young swimmers will once again have the opportunity to train with members of the most successful boys swim and dive team in state history. SM East’s annual “Makin’ Waves” clinic returns to the Wiley Wright Pool this Saturday, Jan. 21. Organizers are offering two sessions, one for kids aged 10 and younger and one for those aged 11 and up. The clinic is open to all interested swimmers, not just those residing the SM East area. For more information, visit the clinic website here.

Shawnee Mission East band helps pep up Chiefs fans. Well…the game may have been a let down. But SM East students did get to help Chiefs fans properly prepare for this weekend’s Divisional Playoffs game against the Steelers. The band came out to 610 Sports’s studios in Mission on Friday to play at a Chiefs pep rally the station put on:

Our #Chiefs Pep Rally yesterday on @610SportsKC with the Shawnee Mission East Band (who came in on a snow day) was beyond awesome. pic.twitter.com/i8jrnneyef — Mike Welch (@RealMikeWelch) January 14, 2017

City offices closed in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr., Day. City offices throughout northeast Johnson County will be closed today in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr., Day.