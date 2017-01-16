Shawnee Mission Post - Neighborhood news and events for northeast Johnson County

Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Posted by Jay Senter  · January 16, 2017 7:50 am · Comments
Photo via SM East swimming.

Photo via SM East swimming.

Annual Shawnee Mission East Swim and Dive “Makin’ Waves” clinic set for Saturday. Young swimmers will once again have the opportunity to train with members of the most successful boys swim and dive team in state history. SM East’s annual “Makin’ Waves” clinic returns to the Wiley Wright Pool this Saturday, Jan. 21. Organizers are offering two sessions, one for kids aged 10 and younger and one for those aged 11 and up. The clinic is open to all interested swimmers, not just those residing the SM East area. For more information, visit the clinic website here.

Shawnee Mission East band helps pep up Chiefs fans. Well…the game may have been a let down. But SM East students did get to help Chiefs fans properly prepare for this weekend’s Divisional Playoffs game against the Steelers. The band came out to 610 Sports’s studios in Mission on Friday to play at a Chiefs pep rally the station put on:

City offices closed in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr., Day. City offices throughout northeast Johnson County will be closed today in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr., Day.

Comment
Categories : Multimedia, Schools, SM East

Comments

Comments

Related

Security camera footage of the robber and the vehicle associated with the crime.

Overland Park Police looking for man who robbed QuikTrip at I-435 and Roe

Atlanta Braves prospect Joey Wentz mingles with the crowd on Thursday at Shawnee Mission East baseball's fundraiser "Tales from the Dugout." Wentz was inducted into SM East baseball's inaugural hall of fame class.

Joey Wentz inducted into Shawnee Mission East baseball hall of fame, talks first season of professional ball

Bishop Miege's Semaj Ray was one of seven players from the state of Kansas nominated for the McDonald's All-American game.

Senior Spotlight: Bishop Miege’s Semaj Ray, McDonald’s All-American nominee, has a passion for drawing outside of basketball

Local Business Updates

Local Businesses & Organizations

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Archives

Commenting PolicyPrivacy Policy

© 2016 Post Publishing, Inc.

Want to share news with us? Call 913-626-6273 or email [email protected].

All rights reserved. No photos published on this site may be used without the explicit written permission of Post Publishing, Inc.

×

Dream. Explore. Discover. Enroll in JCCC classes today.