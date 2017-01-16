Indian Woods 8th grader Riley Peter’s book cover design wins metro award

An Indian Woods eighth grader’s book cover design recently earned her — and her school — some beneficial recognition.

Each year, Price Chopper holds a “Bag Your Favorite Book” contest that encourages students to create an original design for the cover of their favorite book. Indian Woods student Riley Peter was named this year’s eighth grade winner for her cover design for Cinder, by Marissa Meyer.

FROM OUR SPONSORS:

More than 11,000 students from across the metro submitted entries for this year’s content. Price Chopper names one student winner per grade from kindergarten through eighth.

For having her design selected, Peter earned a classroom party for her fellow students as well as a $500 donation from Price Chopper for the school’s library.