Academics are a priority for the Shawnee Mission East girls basketball team as 32 earn 3.0 GPAs or better

First Semester Grades 4.0+ GPA

Tommy Barreca

Brooklyn Beck

Caroline Blubaugh

Alex Como

Toni Englund

Libby Frye

Camryn Gossick

Kyle Haverty

Ella Higgins

Eleanor Hlobik

Iris Hyde

Tyler Keys

Anna Parker

Sidney Riecker

Lauren Sandow

Elizabeth Sandstrom

Maddy Slaughter

Kathleen Stanley

Sofia Stechschulte

Addie VonDrehle

Addison Wiklund

Jordan Yowell

Izzy Zukaitis 3.0-3.9 GPA

Laura Adams

Sydney Ashner

Josie Clough

Sydney Crane

Annie Gorman

Josephine McCray

Sarah O’Sullivan

Paige Peters

Sydney Smith

If you do a spit take when you see the first semester GPA numbers from the Shawnee Mission East girls basketball, you’re not alone.

The Lady Lancers have 32 girls who earned a 3.0 GPA or better with 23 of them earning a 4.0 or better. Yes, you read that right; 23 girls had a 4.0 or better. However, those numbers didn’t surprise coach Lauren Lawrence.

“We are fortunate to have some highly motivated student-athletes, and I think that’s true of Shawnee Mission East, in general, as well,” Lawrence said. “I’m also an English teacher in the building, so I feel very fortunate to be a part of the community. We have a lot of parent support; we have a lot of administrative support. Our teachers are very caring and I think it shows with the academic success these girls have been having. I’m just really proud of them.”

Lawrence said she stresses to players that “student” comes first in “student-athlete.” The second-year coach said academics are priority, but she doesn’t have to push the girls or have many conversations with them.

Junior Katie Hise said the priorities are family, school, basketball and then everything else. She said Lawrence has been lenient if the Lady Lancers have something school or family related.

“Yes, some people might go play basketball in college, but school is what is going to be your future, and she is helpful with that,” Hise said.

Sophomore Jordan Yowell said she and her teammates keep each other accountable. She said it’s a privilege to be on the team.

Yowell isn’t only a student and a basketball player. She also plays tennis. Hise plays soccer and is involved in DECA and student council. There are girls who are in National Honor Society or Harbinger.

“You’re not just all bonding about basketball,” Yowell said. “It’s not always talking about basketball. It’s other things in school. Something might have happened today and it’s fun to get to see what everyone else involved in.”