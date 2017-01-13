Senior Spotlight: Bishop Miege’s Semaj Ray, McDonald’s All-American nominee, has a passion for drawing outside of basketball

Bishop Miege’s Semaj Ray has the chance to join elite company come March as he was nominated to play in the McDonald’s All-American game.

School: Bishop Miege

Sport: Basketball

College: Undecided

Accomplishments: State champion, 2x All-EKL first team

Ray is one of seven players from the state of Kansas to be nominated. He is currently averaging 11.3 points and four assists per game for the Stags.

“It’s huge,” Ray said of the nomination. “I’ve been working really hard to work on my game. I was honestly surprised I was nominated. I want to thank my coaches and my parents for pushing me all the way through and never letting me give up.”

Basketball isn’t Ray’s only passion. He loves drawing and is thinking about majoring in architecture or engineering. He also loves math and science.

His passion stems from his mom, who is a teacher. When Ray was little she would give him coloring books and it evolved from there. He enjoys sketching and drawing buildings.

With the math and science aspect, his drawings are very structured.

“I have a creative side,” Ray said. “I had a love for drawing when I was in middle school because I was in art as well. From there I just love to draw. I draw every day probably.”

If Ray were to not play college basketball, which he is hoping to do, he’d go to a school where the engineering and architecture programs are strong such as Kansas State so he can stay close to home if he doesn’t go away for basketball.

Until then, though, he’s chasing his hoop dreams.

“There’s still a long season ahead of us and there’s still college coaches watching,” Ray said. “I’m going to keep playing my game until something comes.”